With the launch day approaching, there have been plenty of leaks about the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL lately. Just yesterday we got a sneak peek at the box and possible pricing, and today we're learning even more through some new promotional images. First up, we have images showing off all three colors of the new Pixel 3a phones including Clearly White, Purplish, and Just Black. The new Pixel models will use a plastic build but still feature the squeezable frame to activate Google Assistant and use a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Next, the promo images confirm that the Pixel 3a series will still have an "extraordinary camera." In other words, we can expect all the fantastic features found on regular Pixel 3 lineup, such as Night Sight, portrait mode, Google Lens, Motion Auto Focus, and unlimited Google Photos storage at full resolution. The images detail that the Pixel 3a models will get three years of security and OS updates, as well as use the custom made Titan-M security chip to protect your data and passwords. Furthermore, we can look forward to the Call Screen feature which allows your phone to deal with unknown callers to see if it's worth picking up.

Specs for the Pixel 3a include a 5.6-inch display, Snapdragon 670, and a 3000mAh battery. As for the larger Pixel 3a XL, it will sport a 6-inch display, Snapdragon 710, and a 3700mAh battery. Both models are expected to include 4GB of RAM and the same 12.2MP camera found on the Pixel 3. The Pixel 3a pricing is rumored to start at $400 and the larger Pixel 3a XL will start at $479. After poor sales of the Pixel 3, could the Pixel 3a models be the hit Google needs right now? Offering up that fantastic camera along with three years of updates at a more affordable price sure seems tempting, and it's more than what you get from a lot of other midrange phones on the market.

