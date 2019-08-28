What you need to know Clear real-world images of the upcoming Pixel 4 have surfaced online.

The images confirm the presence of a square camera bump on the back with two sensors.

Google's Pixel 4 will have a relative thick top bezel housing components for the face unlock feature as well as a Soli radar chip.

Last month, we got our first glimpse at the design of the Google Pixel 4 courtesy of OnLeaks, who shared CAD-based renders of the upcoming Pixel 4 series. New images of the Pixel 4 have now leaked online, giving us a clearer look at the phone. What is unclear, however, is if these images show the Pixel 4 or the larger Pixel 4 XL. The two images, which were found on Telegram by the folks at XDA Developers, confirm Google's Pixel 4 series will not have the same two-tone back as the Pixel 3 series. Instead, the Pixel 4 series will have a shiny glass back with a single color finish. However, the phone will still have rounded corners like previous Pixel phones.

We can also see a square camera module on the back of the phone, housing two camera sensors and an LED flash. The Pixel 4 series is expected to have a 12MP primary camera sensor and a 16MP secondary telephoto lens for improved zoom capabilities. On the front, we can see that the Pixel 4 has a bigger top bezel compared to nearly every other flagship Android smartphone released so far in 2019. As confirmed by Google, the top bezel on the Pixel 4 series phones will house several components, including a Soli radar chip for the advanced face unlock and Motion Sense features. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are rumored to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. They might also be the first Pixel phones to feature 90Hz refresh rate displays.