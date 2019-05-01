We now have some new rumors surrounding specs and pricing of the upcoming Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL courtesy of Brandon Lee from This is Tech Today. According to a video Lee posted on May 1, he was sent photos of the packaging for the new Pixel 3a in addition to some information about the phones.

While the box is not all that exciting, the supposed price points for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL most certainly are. If the information is legitimate, the price for the Pixel 3a is set to start at $399 and the larger Pixel 3a XL will start at $479. That's a decent price for a midrange phone, which is the market Google is currently targetting with this lineup. To put things in perspective, the Pixel 3 launched with an $800 price tag and the Pixel 3 XL sets you back $900. Taking a look at the retail packaging, it appears to be a pretty standard white box with the new purplish color Pixel 3a that was previously leaked. One thing to note is you can really see just how light the purple color is contrasted with the white on the box.

Lee goes on in the video to say that the Pixel 3a will come in 64GB and 128GB configurations. Some other specs he confirmed include the 5.6-inch 1080p OLED display, plastic build, downward facing speakers, and a headphone jack. According to his source, the launch date will be May 7 at Google I/O and this lines up with everything we've heard so far (including the Flipkart teaser from earlier today). From previous rumors, we've heard the Pixel 3a will feature a Snapdragon 670, while the larger Pixel 3a XL will sport the Snapdragon 710. Both are also expected to have 4GB of RAM and use the same 12.2MP camera sensor found in the Pixel 3 line-up.

