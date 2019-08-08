No Man's Sky: Beyond is the next big free update for Hello Games' No Man's Sky. This game, filled with a procedurally-generated universe, has seen some serious improvements and changes in the years since its release. No Man's Sky: Beyond is entirely free, like the past updates and it is bringing many new features such as VR support for PlayStation 4 and PC.

Ahead of the update, a new trailer has been released, showing off new feature: players can now use alien creatures as mounts! Check out the new trailer for No Man's Sky: Beyond below: