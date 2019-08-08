What you need to know
- No Man's Sky is a procedurally-generated space sim game from Hello Games.
- The next update for the game, No Man's Sky: Beyond has a new trailer, showing off what players can look forward to.
- In the trailer, a new feature is revealed: players can use alien creatures as mounts for transportation!
- No Man's Sky is currently $27 on Amazon.
No Man's Sky: Beyond is the next big free update for Hello Games' No Man's Sky. This game, filled with a procedurally-generated universe, has seen some serious improvements and changes in the years since its release. No Man's Sky: Beyond is entirely free, like the past updates and it is bringing many new features such as VR support for PlayStation 4 and PC.
Ahead of the update, a new trailer has been released, showing off new feature: players can now use alien creatures as mounts! Check out the new trailer for No Man's Sky: Beyond below:
So, if you've ever wanted your very own oversized crustacean-esque beast to take relaxing trips on, now you can! Alone, with some friends, or even in VR, the possibilities are now endless. VR players can play seamlessly with anyone who isn't in VR, with no seperate servers. No Man's Sky: Beyond is currently set to be available on August 14, 2019.
Engage
No Man's Sky
Take to the stars
No Man's Sky is an ambitious space exploration sim from Hello Games. With the most recent updates, you can catalogue uncharted life on foreign worlds, build a home base with your friends and more. The sky isn't the limit anymore.
