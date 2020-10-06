NBA 2K21 has already made its debut on current-gen consoles, continuing the long running NBA franchise under 2K, featuring little reason to upgrade from the previous entry on aging hardware. However, NBA 2K21 is coming to next-gen consoles like the PS5 , Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S , with visual and performant upgrades abound to improve the experience and give players a reason to hop on board. We now have a new trailer for NBA 2K21 that features gameplay running on the PS5, and it looks great.

Jokes about how great next-gen sweat looks aside, NBA 2K21 on the PS5 does look pretty great. Textures and details look awesome, and lighting looks solid too (although it is in a very well-lit arena in the trailer). If you weren't feeling the pull to NBA 2K21 like you have with previous entries, the visual treats on display with next-gen hardware may persuade you to their side. Fortunately, we don't have long to wait to see just how much of an upgrade next-gen gaming consoles can provide with NBA 2K21, as the game will launch on those consoles the moment they do.

That means a global launch with Xbox Series X / S on November 10, a limited launch with PS5 on November 12, and then a global launch with PS5 on November 19.

Are you planning on playing NBA 2K21 on next-gen consoles? How do you feel about the latest gameplay trailer? Let us know in the comments below!