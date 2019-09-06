October isn't here yet, and the rumor mill keeps flowing. Today's report out of 9to5Google claims via a reliable source that the Google Pixel 4 will have a new "Motion Mode" for dynamic action shots that will feature moving subjects and blurred backgrounds, something we've not seen on smartphones as much as dedicated, more powerful cameras. Adobe After Effects uses code to create the same effect in regular photos; perhaps Google is taking a similar code-based approach.

Other improvements are also coming to Night Sight, especially in regards to speed and its ability to capture a starry sky. The speed news is very promising for me, as I rarely use Night Sight during my nightly outings at Walt Disney World because they tend to blur from slight hand movements during those slower captures. If Google intends to brag about using the Pixel 4 for astrophotography, then it should be able to easily handle my weak, trembly hands shooting some night parade pictures.

Hopefully we'll be able to see these in action in the next month or so at the Pixel 4's launch event; let's hope they migrate to the current crop of Pixels not long after.

