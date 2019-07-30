Exciting news for Hulu subscribers and Android TV owners. Hulu has announced that, beginning in August of 2019, the new Hulu with Live TV app is coming to Android TVs, including the NVidia Shield TV and Android smart TVs from Sony and Hisense.

This will be a big improvement over the current Hulu app on Android TV for all Hulu subscribers. Subscribers to Hulu's on-demand service will have a better experience on Android TV as well. This new app will be the Latest Hulu app with all of the best features, including multiple profiles and support for My Stuff instead of the older watchlist. Currently, Android TV has only had the Classic Hulu app, which only supported one profile and lacks the Premium Add-ons from HBO, Cinemax and Starz.

This is big news for Hulu and for Android TV as a platform. Hulu has been growing their Live TV platform, and recently passed AT&T TV Now, a.k.a. DirecTV Now, to become the second largest live TV streaming service by subscribers. Adding support for another major platform will open the service up to users who previously couldn't consider signing up without sacrifice. The app has had support for Casting to Android TV, but for a Live TV service that can become a chore.