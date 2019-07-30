What you need to know
Exciting news for Hulu subscribers and Android TV owners. Hulu has announced that, beginning in August of 2019, the new Hulu with Live TV app is coming to Android TVs, including the NVidia Shield TV and Android smart TVs from Sony and Hisense.
This will be a big improvement over the current Hulu app on Android TV for all Hulu subscribers. Subscribers to Hulu's on-demand service will have a better experience on Android TV as well. This new app will be the Latest Hulu app with all of the best features, including multiple profiles and support for My Stuff instead of the older watchlist. Currently, Android TV has only had the Classic Hulu app, which only supported one profile and lacks the Premium Add-ons from HBO, Cinemax and Starz.
This is big news for Hulu and for Android TV as a platform. Hulu has been growing their Live TV platform, and recently passed AT&T TV Now, a.k.a. DirecTV Now, to become the second largest live TV streaming service by subscribers. Adding support for another major platform will open the service up to users who previously couldn't consider signing up without sacrifice. The app has had support for Casting to Android TV, but for a Live TV service that can become a chore.
Android TV continues its year of great development, adding new and upgraded app support and new hardware. The platform has added new apps from Amazon Prime Video, the NBC channels including NBC Sports and had major app upgrades launch from Fox as well as TNT and TBS. Also, Android TV has seen new products launch like the JBL Soundbar and AirTV Mini. A new NVidia Shield is reportedly in the works, and it may have just passed through the FCC. This is besides the impressive growth that Android TV has seen on the Operator Tier, replacing traditional cable boxes with hybrid boxes that can also stream from apps.
This news leaves us looking with side eyes at a few media companies. AT&T made a lot of news today, with changes to their streaming offerings. However there is still no Android TV app for the newly rebranded DirecTV Now turned AT&T TV Now. Also, Discovery has yet to launch any of their channel apps on Android TV. Even worse, they have left HGTV and Food Network Android TV apps to rot. Those apps have lost features like live streaming, and seen many popular shows disappear from the apps without explanation. Hopefully, if peace and progress can be made on this platform for Hulu and Amazon, the others will come along eventually.
