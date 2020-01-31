What you need to know
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake releases in April.
- A new trailer was released with the theme song.
- This trailer gives us our first look at Red XIII.
Despite the delay, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is only a few short months away from finally being in our hands. Square Enix decided to release a new trailer with the theme song for the game, and people have been quick to point out how awesome Red XIII is looking now. Aged like a fine wine for you furries out there.
Nothing else might as well have happened in the trailer because Red XIII appears to be all the internet can talk about this morning. But for anyone interested, we got to see a bit more of the returning cast and Cloud wearing his infamous dress disguise at the Honey Bee Inn. The end of the trailer also showed off some gameplay footage.
The theme song "Hollow" is composed by Nobuo Uematsu. Square Enix also released a short behind the scenes video where you can see the composers at work.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake releases on April 10, 2020 for PlayStaion 4 and PC.
Complete remake
Final Fantasy 7
Midgar never looked so good
One of the greatest games of all time is finally getting the treatment it deserves. Join Cloud on his quest to stop the evil Shinra corporation and save the planet. Also try not to cry at that one scene. You know the one.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
