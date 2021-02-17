What you need to know Google Meet is launching a host of new tools for educators.

Teachers and administrators will now have more control over virtual classroom meetings.

Students will have access to new emoji reactions later this year.

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, many schools continue offering distance learning as a way to keep both students and teachers safe. This has required many changes to the communication tools that we use in order to offer appropriate features and settings for virtual classrooms. Google is ready for the challenge and has announced a host of new features for Google Meet that should improve the virtual experience for both students and teachers. With Google Classroom integration, Google Meet will have the ability to know who is on the roster and will only allow those members into meetings. Teachers will be automatically made the host of meetings, even if there are multiple instructors, and school administrators will have control over who can join which can make it easier for instructors or students outside the school to participate if and when necessary. Google is also improving the Google Meet audit log so administrators can better investigate and handle potential security problems.