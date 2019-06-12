What you need to know A new Essential Phone will be announced.

Andy Rubin confirmed this on Twitter.

The Essential Phone PH-1 was discontinued in late December 2018.

Ever since the Essential Phone was canceled in December of last year, not much news has trickled out of Essential since. The phone has continued to receive software updates per the company's promise, but we've yet to see any new hardware be released. However, that looks to be changing. In a very odd move, Andy Rubin replied to a tweet from September 2018 in response to someone complaining about Essential not announcing an Essential Phone 2. Here's what he said:

Thanks. We'll make an announcement. Hang tight. — Andy Rubin (@Arubin) June 11, 2019

The tweet doesn't give us a lot to go on, but it does sound like we can expect an announcement sooner rather than later. As for what Essential's next phone will look like, that's where things get interesting. In May 2018, a report came out indicating that the Essential Phone 2 had been canceled. While he didn't address it directly, a statement from Andy Rubin shortly after indicated that this was the case. Then in October of that year, another report claimed that — while the Essential Phone 2 was dead — Essential was working on a new type of smartphone that would have a much smaller screen than we're used to and primarily be used via voice commands.