What you need to know
- Demon's Souls PS5 remake was announced earlier this year at Sony's Future of Gaming event.
- Some additional screenshots have been released alongside non-final boxart.
- The game does not currently have a release date.
One of the many PS5 titles revealed earlier this year is the Demon's Souls PS5 remake, which is being developed by Bluepoint Games and Sony Japan Studio. While we still don't have a release date for the game, or the PS5, a listing on Amazon Australia revealed a couple of new screenshots in addition of some placeholder boxart for the game. While the listing has since been deleted, you can see both screenshots below.
There's also the non-final boxart, which could change before release:
The description from the now-deleted listing confirmed the return of multiplayer, which was a staple of the original game and the Dark Souls trilogy that followed it.
Sony previously shared a handful of high-quality screenshots for the game, so it's nice to see another look. Demon's Souls remake will feature two different modes, one at 4K and another with a higher framerate but lower resolution.
The PS5 is currently slated to arrive at some point in Holiday 2020. Preorders aren't open yet but you can sign up for the chance to possibly preorder directly through Sony.
