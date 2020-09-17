What you need to know
- New screenshots of Demon's Souls for PS5 have been released.
- These screenshots show redone environments and bosses alike.
- Demon's Souls for PS5 is a PS5 launch title, set to release on November 12.
While we got to see a new gameplay trailer for the Demon's Souls PS5 remake yesterday during the PS5 games showcase, Bluepoint Games and Sony Japan Studios have also released a handful of new screenshots. These show the improved lighting and textures of this remake, as well as showing off the terrifying Armored Spider boss. You can see the screenshots in the gallery below.
While there was some confusion about a possible PC version due to an image included in the gameplay trailer yesterday, Sony has confirmed that Demon's Souls is only launching on the PS5. There are many Sony first-party games previously stated to be PS5 exclusive that are coming to PS4 such as Horizon Forbidden West however, Demon's Souls does not appear to be one of them.
Demon's Souls for PS5 is set to be released as a PS5 launch title on November 12 a few countries, with a November 19 release in the rest of the world. Like other Sony first-party games on PS5, it'll be $70. PS5 preorders are also up, though getting one may be difficult.
The remake
Demon's Souls
The one that started it all
If you like Souls-like then you have Demon's Souls to thank. If you want to play this cult classic, you soon will be able to thanks to a PS5 remaster launching with the console. It's available for pre-order now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
