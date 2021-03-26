The upcoming Call of Duty game brings the series back to WW2 and will release late 2021 for Xbox, PS5, and PC, according to a rumor verified by Eurogamer.

According to Call of Duty fan site Modern Warzone, this year's new Call of Duty is being developed by Sledgehammer Games, the same developers who worked on 2017's Call of Duty: WWII. Modern Warzone also reports that the game is tentatively titled Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard.

Modern Warzone also suggests that the game takes place in the 1950s, where 1945 wasn't the end of World War 2. However, Eurogamer claims that Vanguard will have a traditional WW2 setting. If this is true, then Vanguard will be the second World War 2 Call of Duty released in the last decade.

While this is still a rumor, Eurogamer actually has a pretty great record verifying Call of Duty leaks. In fact, they've verified every Call of Duty leak for the last five years. That's a pretty impressive track record, considering Call of Duty games tend to leak before they're official. Still, it's best to wait until Activision confirms before getting too excited.

What remains to be seen is whether Vanguard will integrate with Call of Duty: Warzone, the Call of Duty battle royale game. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, one of the best PS5 games out right now, was announced within Warzone, and while its integration into the battle royale wasn't exactly the smoothest, it was a popular move.