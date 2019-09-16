What you need to know
- A new set of leaked photos showing Google's upcoming Pixel 4 XL has surfaced.
- The latest leak shows the white Pixel 4 XL model and confirms all the key features of the smartphone.
- According to the leak, the Pixel 4 XL will have a 12.2MP primary camera with a wider f/1.73 aperture.
Several Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL hands-on videos and photos that surfaced online last week showed off the two upcoming flagship phones from nearly every angle. Now, a few more leaked photos of the Google Pixel 4 XL have surfaced, sent to The Verge by a Vietnam-based store called D Store Mobile. As noted by the publication, the Pixel 4 XL seen in these photos is not a final unit but a "test model."
Since we have already seen numerous leaked photos of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, these photos don't reveal a whole lot of new information. However, they do confirm some of the phone's specs and give us a good look at the white variant of the Pixel 4 XL.
According to these new photos, the Google Pixel 4 XL will have a 12.2MP primary camera at the back with a wider f/1.73 aperture compared to the f/1.8 aperture on the Pixel 3 series phones. Unfortunately, however, the resolution of the secondary rear-facing camera hasn't been revealed.
On the front, the Pixel 4 XL will have an 8.1MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 0.3MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. It is possible that the secondary sensor housed within the large notch at the top of the phone's display could be a Time of Flight sensor.
Apart from the camera hardware, the latest leak also confirms the Pixel 4 XL will have a 90Hz panel with 3040 x 1440 Quad HD+ resolution. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB UFS storage. Keeping the lights on will be a 3,700mAh battery.
