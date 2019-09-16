Several Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL hands-on videos and photos that surfaced online last week showed off the two upcoming flagship phones from nearly every angle. Now, a few more leaked photos of the Google Pixel 4 XL have surfaced, sent to The Verge by a Vietnam-based store called D Store Mobile. As noted by the publication, the Pixel 4 XL seen in these photos is not a final unit but a "test model."

Since we have already seen numerous leaked photos of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, these photos don't reveal a whole lot of new information. However, they do confirm some of the phone's specs and give us a good look at the white variant of the Pixel 4 XL.