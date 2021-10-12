What you need to know The Netgear Orbi RBKE960 series is the world's first quad-band Wi-Fi 6E mesh system.

Netgear has unveiled the next generation of Orbi with the RBKE963. This is the world's first quad-band mesh system and includes some of the best speeds with a combined 10.8Gbps of wireless speed for devices. This system comes in a sleek matte white and gold design with enough elegance to fit in well with modern home decor. Taking the place of the excellent Orbi RBK852 as Netgear's fastest mesh system, the Orbi RBKE963 is set to be the benchmark for Wi-Fi 6E mesh performance. Wi-Fi 6E is an upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) that uses new spectrum at 6GHz to allow for many more simultaneous connections. The Orbi RBKE963's main attraction is its quad-band connection. With 16 streams total, each band gets a full four streams allowing for full-speed connections at both 5GHz and 6GHz. An additional full-speed 5GHz band serves as the dedicated backhaul thanks to its high speeds and far-reaching coverage. This Orbi will be able to deliver speeds comparable to an AXE11000 router in a mesh. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Unlike a tri-band Wi-Fi 6E mesh like the Asus ZenWiFi ET8 none of the bands need to be shared so your devices can make the most of the fast 5GHz and 6GHz connections without compromising the mesh connection. Several of the best Android phones already support Wi-Fi 6E as well as some Windows 11 PCs.