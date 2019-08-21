What you need to know
- The NBA2K20 Demo is now available for Playstation 4 and Xbox One.
- The NBA 2K20 Demo allows users to create custom players to match specific playstyles.
- Players can also use the MyNBA2K20 app to scan their face to create a custom player.
The NBA2K20 Demo is now live for Playstation 4 and Xbox One. The demo allows players to get onto the court two weeks before the game's launch on September 6, 2019. The demo allows players to test out the MYPLAYER builder to create highly customized players.
The MyPLAYER builder has an almost infinite number of combinations because users can customize a wide range of skills, including shooting and finishing. As players level up and progress, they'll be able to add new skills and switch up the skills they previously selected. The NBA2K20 Demo gives players a chance to try out this feature and create a player perfect for their playing style.
Players can take it a step further by scanning their real-world face to help create a custom player for MYPLAYER using the MyNBA2K20 app.
You can download the demo for the Xbox One and Playstation 4 for free starting today.
