What you need to know
- Due to Coronavirus spreading, the NBA season (and many other events) have been halted.
- One team, Phoenix Suns, has an idea for getting around this problem.
- The team has announced on Twitter that it plans to play the remaining games in NBA 2K20.
- The games will be streamed on Twitch.
The spread of COVID-19, or Coronavirus, has caused numerous cancellations all across the gaming industry and the world at large. The current NBA season was one such event that was halted as a result of trying to contain the spread. Still, one particular team, the Phoenix Suns, has a humorous way of getting around these problems.
The team plans to hold remaining games in the now-suspended season in-game on NBA 2K20. These games will then be streamed on Twitch.
The season isn’t over yet...— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 13, 2020
We will continue to play the Suns season games on @NBA2K!
Saturday’s game will be moved to tomorrow. Join us live on @Twitch as we take on the @dallasmavs! pic.twitter.com/745QIuvCMc
Now, bear in mind, this is probably just a joke and the team is using this downtime to have some fun. I'm extroardinarily doubtful the NBA will actually record these games, to say the least.
Still, if you're one of the many who are no doubt disappointed by the season being put on hold, you might enjoy tuning in to these streams.
