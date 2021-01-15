If you follow Google Stadia at all across its various communities on the web, you won't have been able to go too far before stumbling across an unhappy NBA 2K21 player. I'm not personally a player of this game, but the frustration among the community was easy enough to grasp. Not only were there bugs affecting the playing experience, a major roster update deployed to other platforms was seemingly MIA on Stadia.

Roster updates and correct uniforms and such are an important part of a sports title, so understanding why folks who'd spent a decent chunk of their hard-earned on NBA 2K21 were upset didn't take much effort.

So, we reached out to 2K, pointing out the frustrations from avenues such as Reddit and the Google Stadia Discord. The good news is that it's certainly not intentional and Stadia hasn't been left out to pasture. A 2K spokesperson said this:

"We're aware some players are encountering issues for NBA 2K21 on Google Stadia. We've identified a bug that was preventing roster updates and will be issuing a patch that will address this moving forward, along with additional bug fixes and stability improvements."

Some players in the last couple of days have suggested the updated rosters are already rolling out, but the benefit at least of a cloud platform like Stadia is that you won't have to download any of the patches. As for the future, only time will tell, but hopefully players can get back to it in the knowledge the platform is still very much being supported.