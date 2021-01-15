What you need to know
- NBA 2K21 players on Google Stadia have been unhappy that roster updates applied to the other versions of the game were missing for them.
- 2K says the issue has been identified and should be resolved going forwards.
- NBA 2K21 is one of 2K's highest earning games across all platforms.
If you follow Google Stadia at all across its various communities on the web, you won't have been able to go too far before stumbling across an unhappy NBA 2K21 player. I'm not personally a player of this game, but the frustration among the community was easy enough to grasp. Not only were there bugs affecting the playing experience, a major roster update deployed to other platforms was seemingly MIA on Stadia.
Roster updates and correct uniforms and such are an important part of a sports title, so understanding why folks who'd spent a decent chunk of their hard-earned on NBA 2K21 were upset didn't take much effort.
So, we reached out to 2K, pointing out the frustrations from avenues such as Reddit and the Google Stadia Discord. The good news is that it's certainly not intentional and Stadia hasn't been left out to pasture. A 2K spokesperson said this:
"We're aware some players are encountering issues for NBA 2K21 on Google Stadia. We've identified a bug that was preventing roster updates and will be issuing a patch that will address this moving forward, along with additional bug fixes and stability improvements."
Some players in the last couple of days have suggested the updated rosters are already rolling out, but the benefit at least of a cloud platform like Stadia is that you won't have to download any of the patches. As for the future, only time will tell, but hopefully players can get back to it in the knowledge the platform is still very much being supported.
Slam Dunk
NBA 2K21
Cloud-based basketball action
The biggest NBA game on the planet is now also available without a gaming PC or console thanks to Google Stadia.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review: The new best
Samsung's aiming squarely at the AirPods Pro with the new Galaxy Buds Pro, but it's done something better: it's made one of the best-sounding wireless earbuds you can buy.
Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro review: Sounds about right
Soundcore isn't a household brand just yet, but Anker's headphone division is making a name for itself as the producer of the best-sounding true wireless earbuds under $150.
Did you pre-order the Galaxy S21?
Pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 are open right now! Did you pre-order the phone already or plan on doing so soon?
Get the best sound for your new PS5 with these great wireless headsets
The PlayStation 5 is out now, and for those lucky enough to have gotten the console, a great headset can be a major accessory to add to your gaming experience. Here are our favorite options for the best PS5 headsets.