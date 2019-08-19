Today, Sony announced that it was acquiring Insomniac Games. The developer has worked on a lot of PlayStation-exclusive games in the past, so it seems like a great fit. However, it seems like the company has larger ambitions going forward. According to a report by Bloomberg , Sony may produce multiplatform games soon.

The outlet said the following when discussing an interview with Sony's Shawn Layden. If the company works on a multiplayer game, it may come to PC or other devices. There isn't a set rule.

In an interview, Shawn Layden, chairman of Sony's game studios worldwide, said exclusive titles will still be a part of the company's strategy, but that some games — particularly multiplayer titles designed to be played on personal computers — may see broader distribution. 'We must support the PlayStation platform — that is non-negotiable,' Layden said. 'That said, you will see in the future some titles coming out of my collection of studios which may need to lean into a wider installed base.'

Considering that Sony focuses on single-player titles, it might be a while before we see a multiplayer experience from the company. There seems to be a broader shift in the way Sony makes games because titles like Fortnite are impact game sales across the board.

MLB: The Show is a popular baseball simulator that would fit right at home on PC and other platforms. Hopefully, the team will consider bringing existing franchises to PC and other devices because the future of gaming revolves around being able to play your game on any device, anywhere.

PlayStation accessories you'll love

Every one of these quality accessories is guaranteed to enhance your PlayStation experience.

EasySMX VIP002S RGB Gaming Headset ($36 at Amazon) Good headsets tend to get expensive, but the EasySMX VIP002S headset gives you the best of both worlds: affordability and quality. HyperX ChargePlay Duo ($20 at Amazon) Charge up your controllers without taking up that precious USB space on your console. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo can charge two at once in two hours through an AC adapter. PDP Bluetooth Media Remote ($20 at Amazon) PlayStation is good for much more than gaming. When you want to browse the web or navigate your favorite apps, a DualShock 4 controller just doesn't cut it.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.