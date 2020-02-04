Moving Out imageSource: Team17

What you need to know

  • Moving Out is an upcoming couch co-op game focused on moving around furniture in zany locations.
  • It's being developed by SMG Studio and Devm Games, while being published by Team17.
  • There's a new trailer showing the physics-based gameplay.
  • Moving Out is set to release on April 28.

If you're looking for couch co-op games that let you relive the experience of yelling over who isn't lifting their fair share, here's one to keep on your radar. SMG Studio, Devm Games and Team17 are bringing a new Overcooked-esque title called Moving Out. Appropriately enough, it's all about moving furniture around, with a physics-based gameplay system. You can take a look at the trailer below, showing the assorted easy assignments you'll have in the town of Packmore.

Get ready to stream UFC 247 with an ESPN+ subscription

In Moving Out, players are part of the Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technician crew. You can play by yourself or with three other friends. Due to the physics system, you have to think your way through the different challenging moving assignments. Moving Out is coming to Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch and is currently scheduled to release on April 28.

Load up

PlayStation Store Gift Card

Easy to stock up

PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.