Following the Moto G7 series, Motorola is turning its attention to the entry-level space with the Moto E6. The phone retains the same basic desgin as its predecessor, but comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 435 chipset. There's also a P2i coating that should provide some level of protection against the odd splash of water.
Otherwise, the Moto E6 is a modest upgrade over the Moto E5. It still has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, and Motorola is offering a smaller 3000mAh battery. Here's what you get with the device:
|Category
|Moto E6
|Operating System
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Display
|5.5-inch IPS LCD
18:9 HD+ (1440 x 720)
296PPI
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 435
Eight cores up to 1.4GHz
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|16GB
|MicroSD slot
|Yes, up to 256GB
|Rear Camera
|13MP, f/2.0
|Front Camera
|5MP, f/2.0
|Security
|None
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2
|Audio
|Single speaker, 3.5mm jack
|Battery
|3000mAh removable
Micro-USB at 5W
|Water Resistance
|None
|Dimensions
|149.7 x 72.3 x 8.57 mm
|Weight
|159g
|Colors
|Starry Black, Navy Blue
There are a few omissions, the lack of a fingerprint sensor being the most obvious one. The Moto E6 is going on sale later today from Verizon, and will be available unlocked at Amazon and other retailers later in the summer for $150.