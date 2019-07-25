Following the Moto G7 series, Motorola is turning its attention to the entry-level space with the Moto E6. The phone retains the same basic desgin as its predecessor, but comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 435 chipset. There's also a P2i coating that should provide some level of protection against the odd splash of water.

Otherwise, the Moto E6 is a modest upgrade over the Moto E5. It still has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, and Motorola is offering a smaller 3000mAh battery. Here's what you get with the device: