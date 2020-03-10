Montblanc has just announced the Summit 2+, a smartwatch aimed at people who enjoy nice watches, traveling, and are physically active to some extent.

"Montblanc is taking a bold next step in the luxury wearables sector with its new Summit 2+, offering even more capabilities through Wear OS by Google," Nicolas Baretzki, CEO Montblanc said, "Designed to be a powerful daily companion, Summit 2+ links you to the world around you, enabling to stay active and connected at all times."

So let's talk specs. It's not that much different from the Summit 2, perhaps reflected by the name. The Summit 2+ will be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, it'll come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of flash storage. Connectivity is enabled by Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and now LTE while on the go. All of this is backed by a 440mAh battery which Montblanc says will power it for a day, with up to 5 days of battery life if you turn off the always-on 1.28-inch AMOLED display and move to a power saving mode. In a subtle change, Montblanc also changed its charger to prop up the watch on a table.