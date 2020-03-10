What you need to know
- The Summit 2+ is Montblanc's Wear OS smartwatch for 2020.
- It's an upgrade over the Summit 2 and prides itself on offering LTE, a full day of battery life in regular use, and interchangeable straps.
- It will come in three colors: black, steel and rose-gold.
Montblanc has just announced the Summit 2+, a smartwatch aimed at people who enjoy nice watches, traveling, and are physically active to some extent.
"Montblanc is taking a bold next step in the luxury wearables sector with its new Summit 2+, offering even more capabilities through Wear OS by Google," Nicolas Baretzki, CEO Montblanc said, "Designed to be a powerful daily companion, Summit 2+ links you to the world around you, enabling to stay active and connected at all times."
So let's talk specs. It's not that much different from the Summit 2, perhaps reflected by the name. The Summit 2+ will be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, it'll come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of flash storage. Connectivity is enabled by Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and now LTE while on the go. All of this is backed by a 440mAh battery which Montblanc says will power it for a day, with up to 5 days of battery life if you turn off the always-on 1.28-inch AMOLED display and move to a power saving mode. In a subtle change, Montblanc also changed its charger to prop up the watch on a table.
Naturally the watch runs Wear OS, so expect Google Pay support, task scheduling with Google Assistant and synced notifications — now remotely if you choose to enable LTE. That cellular connection is provided exclusively by Verizon in the U.S.
The Summit 2+ also includes a handful of Montblanc's own apps. There's the Montblanc Track Info app for "local traveler information and the voice-activated translator gives its user direct translations from a multitude of languages" as well as the TimeShifter app which provides "personalized advice to minimize jet lag based on the traveler's sleep pattern, chronotype, and flight plan." Like most smartwatches, it does have some degree of fitness focus with a smart fitness assistant called VoTMax and stress tracing levels.
The Summit 2+ comes in three case finishes: black DLC steel, stainless steel, rose-gold colored, and bronze-colored steel alongside a bevy of strap options. On the front, Montblanc offers granular customization of its watch faces with over a thousand configurations, each of which being inspired by the design codes of the Montblanc 1858 collection. Rounding out the hardware is a sapphire glass covering that's rather unique for smartwatches.
With a name like Montblanc behind it you wouldn't have expected a low price. It didn't immediately lay out a complete price list of the various colorways, but we're told pricing is set to start at $1170 for the LTE version.
