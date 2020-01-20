Rajang Monster Hunter World: IceborneSource: Capcom

What you need to know

  • Rajang is a powerful beast in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.
  • Rajang was added to the expansion in a post-launch update.
  • Capcom's team had a lot of fun performing the motion capture for Rajang's trailer.
  • Capcom released a video of the process on Twitter.

Need to see something a little lighthearted? Capcom has you covered, as the company recently released a funny behind-the-scenes look at the process of motion capture. Specifically, motion capture for the Rajang trailer. You can take a look at the funny video below. Do keep in mind that it's in Japanese.

As it turns out, trying to imitate a massive horned creature is more amusing than you'd think. Still, motion capture is a vital part of the process for making video games, so it's nice to see some of the people involved here get highlighted.

Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before

Monster Hunter World first released on consoles in January 2018, while the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion became available on consoles in September 2019. The PC version of the expansion has also released and you can check out our review of that port right here. Our reviewer, Jordan Palmer, noted that "Monster Hunter World is a complex game, with Iceborne bumping up the challenge considerably, but with perseverance and practice, anyone can overcome this, and wind up addicted."

Hunt in Hoarfrost Reach

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

All-new threats

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is an upcoming expansion to Capcom's most successful game of all time, Monster Hunter World. Take the fight to Hoarfrost Reach and battle all-new beasties, returning threats, and grind all-new gear.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.