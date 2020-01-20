Need to see something a little lighthearted? Capcom has you covered, as the company recently released a funny behind-the-scenes look at the process of motion capture. Specifically, motion capture for the Rajang trailer. You can take a look at the funny video below. Do keep in mind that it's in Japanese.

As it turns out, trying to imitate a massive horned creature is more amusing than you'd think. Still, motion capture is a vital part of the process for making video games, so it's nice to see some of the people involved here get highlighted.

Monster Hunter World first released on consoles in January 2018, while the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion became available on consoles in September 2019. The PC version of the expansion has also released and you can check out our review of that port right here. Our reviewer, Jordan Palmer, noted that "Monster Hunter World is a complex game, with Iceborne bumping up the challenge considerably, but with perseverance and practice, anyone can overcome this, and wind up addicted."