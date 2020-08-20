What you need to know
- Mobvoi today announced the TicWatch GTX
- It's a basic affair aimed at the lower-end of the market
- The GTX will set you back $59.99, though Mobvoi offers a 10% discount for those who pre-order.
Mobvoi has announced the new TicWatch GTX, a smartwatch for the people who don't want to spend too much money on their smartwatches. Coming with a durable 20mm thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) band with only a black color-choice, it's certainly going to be distinct from more expensive TicWatch smartwatches.
Inside, it'll do everything you want, including apps for health and heart monitoring and sleep and step tracking. You'll be able to track your activities like yoga, swimming, cycling etc. Obviously, as it's a watch, there are stopwatch and timer functionalities built-in too. A 10-day battery life will minimize charging, and integration with iOS and Android via the Mobvoi app will give you the ability to download and cycle between up to 21 watchfaces.
The TicWatch GTX will come with an IP68 rating for water and sweat resistance so it should handle a run.
The TicWatch GTX is already available for pre-order from Mobvoi. Normally, it'll cost around $59.99, but the company is offering a 10% discount for early adopters.
TicWatch GTX
The TicWatch GTX is a basic smartwatch that handles all the things you'll want from a smartwatch without being too fancy. A 10% discount makes it more attractive at pre-order.
