If you've been waiting for Mojang to finally get around to porting Minecraft VR, your wait is sort of over. Questcraft is now available in beta for the original Oculus Quest and the Meta Quest 2, and it enables players to jump into the world of Minecraft Java Edition right on their Quest headsets. This is a native version of the game, too, so you won't need to have a PC that can run Minecraft in order to play.

Developer CADIndie has put up a quick tutorial on YouTube that walks you through the steps but, first, you'll need to make sure you know how to install SideQuest on your Quest headset.

SideQuest is a 3rd-party marketplace that allows users to install all sorts of mods, indie games, and fun apps that aren't available on the official Oculus Store.

Once you've got Questcraft installed on your Quest headset, you'll just need to log in to your Microsoft account and hit the download button. Since Questcraft only works with Minecraft Java Edition — that's different from Minecraft Bedrock Edition like you'll find on consoles, smartphones, and PCs — you'll need to own Java Edition in order to play.

Nearly two years ago now, John Carmack teased the possibility of Minecraft officially coming to the Quest. It could easily be one of the best Quest 2 games if it were to ever come to the official Oculus marketplace, but this is a fantastic alternative for folks who are willing to get sideloading working.

Questcraft works on the latest version of Minecraft Java Edition, which includes the 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update. Since this is a beta release, you should expect a few bugs going in, but this is the first time Minecraft has been playable natively in VR on either Quest headset. Previously, only PC players could play Minecraft in VR with Oculus headsets.