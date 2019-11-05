What you need to know
- Minecraft Earth Early Access is now available in the UK.
- The team will continue to add features in the coming weeks and months.
- The game is available for free on the App Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android.
Minecraft Earth Early Access is now available in the United Kingdom. According to the team, the free-to-play game blends augmented reality with a new version of Minecraft built on the Bedrock Engine. Just head over to the Android and iOS and store to download it right now.
In a press release Windows Central received, the Minecraft team said its goal is to make Minecraft Earth better over time. More countries will be added each week and the game should be available worldwide by the end of the year.
Minecraft Earth Early Access gives you access to the following main features. The goal is for various players to come together, explore, and build structures out in the real world.
- Adventures are small slices of procedurally-generated, limited-time Minecraft worlds.
- New enemy variants, smelting, and crafting are part of Minecraft Earth. For example, you'll encounter the Muddy Pig, Moobloom, Jumbo Rabbit, and Cluckshroom.
Are you excited for Minecraft Earth? Will you play it? Let us know.
Block By Block
Minecraft Earth
Minecraft becomes a reality with AR.
Minecraft Earth takes virtual building, exploration, and discoveries to the next level. Microsoft's upcoming augmented reality flavor of the hit blockbuster brings Minecraft into the real world, rivaling successes of Pokemon GO.
