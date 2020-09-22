What you need to know
- Minecraft has been available on in VR and on Playstation for years, but never gained support for PS VR, despite feedback.
- In a free update that's rolling out to all Playstation 4 Minecraft players today, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is finally getting PS VR support.
- There are two different modes to choose from, depending on what kind of VR gaming experience the player wants.
After we reported on it earlier this month, Mojang Studios' globally renown sandbox survival title Minecraft is finally nabbing support for Sony's PS VR. This means players who own Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on the Playstation 4 and the PS VR headset can now jump directly into the game, providing a more immersive (if sometimes disconcerting) experience. This update is completely free for all users, and is rolling out starting today. If you don't see it immediately, check manually or wait a little bit longer.
The update comes with a modest changelog that quickly goes over the changes made with update 1.16.42:
- VR support is included free for all PlayStation 4 Minecraft owners
- Includes Immersive Mode and Living Room Mode to play the way you want
- Introduces a slew of new settings to customize your VR experience
Immersive Mode is classic VR, allowing players to "become" Steve and playing the game as if they were actually inside of it. Living Room Mode is a little less prone to causing motion sickness, and instead lets gamers play on a massive virtual screen inside of the headset, like they were playing Minecraft in a movie theatre instead of their living room. There are also some settings for players to customize their VR experience.
Are you going to be jumping into Minecraft in VR on your PS VR? What's the first thing you're going to do in VR? Let us know in the comments below!
A gaming masterpiece
Minecraft
Available everywhere you play.
Minecraft is an inarguable and complete success. It has sold copies in the hundreds of millions, has a huge following of dedicated players, and lets you unlock your every creative desire. It's also available on every platform imaginable, including Xbox One, Windows 10, Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Play with anyone, and play anywhere.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
