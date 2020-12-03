Microsoft's Your Phone app allows you to view your smartphone's recent photos directly on your PC. A recent update for Insiders adds the ability to delete photos as well. The feature makes it easier to leave your smartphone in your pocket, as you can now do one more thing on your phone without having to have it in your hand.

At this time, the feature appears to be rolling out to Windows Insiders. We spotted the feature on a device registered in the Release Preview Ring. The update that adds the ability to delete photos brings the app to version 1.20111.125.0.