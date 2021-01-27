Owners of the Microsoft Surface Duo may be pleased to know that the device is receiving the latest January update. The company seemed to skip out on its monthly update in December, so hopefully this latest one marks a return to form. Not only does it come with the December and January Android security patches, but it also comes with a few improvements that should improve some aspects of the device.

Notably, the update looks to improve speaker quality as well as touch stability, the last of which was one of several gripes Daniel Bader had in his Microsoft Surface Duo review. Here's the list of improvements that this update brings:

Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin - December 2020 and January 2021.



Improves Surface Duo UI stability.



Adds the ability to add a caller to conference calls in certain conditions.



Improves audio quality when using speaker mode.



Improves touch stability.

The update, version 202.1211.85, is currently only available for the unlocked version of the Surface Duo, meaning those who picked up the AT&T model are still on the November update, although based on Microsoft's cadence, it shouldn't be long before the update hits those devices, too. It comes in at 576MB, and users can check for it in Settings under System Update.

And if you are among those who picked up this curious device, be sure to protect that investment and check out some of the best Microsoft Surface Duo cases.