What you need to know
- The Microsoft Surface Duo gets a few usability improvements with the January update.
- The update improves speaker audio quality as well as touch stability and adds a new calling feature.
- The new patch should be rolling out to unlocked Surface Duo owners now and comes in at 576MB.
Owners of the Microsoft Surface Duo may be pleased to know that the device is receiving the latest January update. The company seemed to skip out on its monthly update in December, so hopefully this latest one marks a return to form. Not only does it come with the December and January Android security patches, but it also comes with a few improvements that should improve some aspects of the device.
Notably, the update looks to improve speaker quality as well as touch stability, the last of which was one of several gripes Daniel Bader had in his Microsoft Surface Duo review. Here's the list of improvements that this update brings:
- Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin - December 2020 and January 2021.
-
- Improves Surface Duo UI stability.
-
- Adds the ability to add a caller to conference calls in certain conditions.
-
- Improves audio quality when using speaker mode.
-
- Improves touch stability.
The update, version 202.1211.85, is currently only available for the unlocked version of the Surface Duo, meaning those who picked up the AT&T model are still on the November update, although based on Microsoft's cadence, it shouldn't be long before the update hits those devices, too. It comes in at 576MB, and users can check for it in Settings under System Update.
And if you are among those who picked up this curious device, be sure to protect that investment and check out some of the best Microsoft Surface Duo cases.
Microsoft Surface Duo
The Surface Duo is Microsoft's first foray into the world of Android hardware, with a slim design and unique hinge mechanism. The different take on the software is optimized for the dual-screen form factor, as Microsoft considers this to be the ultimate productivity device, allowing you to easily multitask between the displays.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the company's smallest, cheapest doorbell yet
Ring Video Doorbell Wired is ready to blow away the competition with its size and price, both of which are smaller than ever. All that without sacrificing important features that make Ring Video Doorbells great.
Have you received your Galaxy S21 pre-order?
The Galaxy S21 officially launches on January 29, but if you've had your pre-order in for a few days already, you might get it even sooner.
Review: Smart compromises make the Galaxy S21 a killer $800 smartphone
The Galaxy S21 delivers the flagship Samsung experience in a reasonably small and affordable package. It's a generally great phone for the majority of users, but its lower price point comes with a few compromises.
You're going to want a case for the Surface Duo to keep it looking great
The options may be slim-pickings at the moment, but what can you really expect from a first-generation device like the Microsoft Surface Duo. This dual-screen wielding monster aims to make you more productive with a unique hinge system that we haven't seen elsewhere. But do yourself a favor, and get a case so that even a little bit of dust won't hinder your experience.