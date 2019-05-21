Microsoft today pushed out a new version of the Microsoft launcher beta for Android, bringing with it several new features. The update bumps the version number up to 5.5 and includes handy additions like adaptive icons and the ability to hide the dock on your home screen.

Adaptive icons are particularly interesting, as they allow you to assign one shape and size to all of your icons so they match across the system. Meanwhile, hiding your dock can save space while making it accessible with a swipe up from the bottom of your screen.

Here's a full look at the release notes for Microsoft Launcher beta 5.5: