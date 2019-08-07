The eagerly anticipated launch of the Note 10 and Note 10+ is upon us! Featuring their classic "phablet" build, armed with the capability of 45w charging and a camera that is touted to be professional grade along with a built in creativity suite, Samsung ups their game with their newest addition to the Galaxy Note family. The Note remains the smartphone of choice for those of us who still prefer the option of a stylus. However, all the upgrades come at the cost of a hefty price tag. New tech inevitably means expensive upgrades. For most dedicated tech lovers, the first thought when buying a new phone is about the case. Though we'd all love to be able to carry our gorgeously engineered phones straight out of the box, without a care in the world, the truth is that a case has become somewhat of a necessity for those of us without ninja reflexes. We agree that the most beautiful phone is a caseless phone, but we're all about practicality too. Thankfully, Caseology offers a lineup of cases for both the Note 10 and 10+ that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. These cases will do their very best to showcase your phone's design, rather than hiding it with bulk. PARALLAX

Parallax for the Note 10+ As lovely as the modern design of a sleek smartphone is aesthetically, it can be a bit of a curse for those of us out there with butterfingers. Smartphones are getting larger and thinner—and most importantly, they're getting more slippery. If you love a bit of practical texture in your life, this is the case for you. The Parallax is a Caseology classic, featuring a 3D textured geometric back that provides both grip and an eye-catching design. This iconic hexagonal design comes in 4 different color variants, that will go perfectly with your new Note 10. The inside comes with detailing that provides protective cushioning. Parallax is a case that is both secure and stylish, making it your phone's favorite outfit. Don't you want to reach through the screen to feel it? Parallax is perfect for those of us who crave both beauty and functionality. LEGION

Legion for the Note 10 Big things come in small packages. In this particular case, it means that Legion packs dual layers of strength and flexibility into one slim profile

Legion for the Note 10+ Legion is a Caseology classic, now revamped in 4 different colors for the new Note 10 and 10+. This case has a soft inner shell and harder outer shell that snap together to create the perfect bodyguard for your Note 10. Carbon fiber detailing on the top and bottom give it that rugged look. The upgraded version is a smoother, slimmer design that fits comfortably into your hands. This case is precisely engineered to be the most ideal low-profile protection for your Note 10. Legion's sleek design means that it is versatile—take it with you from the office to the outdoors. Why add unnecessary bulk? Definitely the case to get for the frequent phone-droppers in your life! SKYFALL

Skyfall for the Note 10+ One of the most eagerly anticipated colorways of 2019 for the Note 10, the shining holographic silver gradient is truly a head-turner. What a shame to cover it up with a case!

Skyfall for the Note 10 Thankfully, with Skyfall you won't have to. The modern minimalist's dream come true—Skyfall is all about showing off that back. Let your Note 10's stunning gradient shine through an ultra-clear back and minimal details! With a variety of hues designed to complement the sleek design of the Note 10, Skyfall has just enough color for flair without being overwhelming. Don't let its simplicity fool you though; underneath that slim, unobtrusive design hides a hybrid layer of shock absorption and a reinforced bumper to protect those delicate corners. The corners feature air space technology, designed to cushion your Note 10's tumbles. It's all about subtle details and strong protection in this case, making it the ideal gift for the technology purist in your life. VAULT

Vault for Note 10 A rugged, matte black design that speaks for itself, Vault is all about simplicity. A single layer of flexible yet sturdy TPU provides shock absorption and scratch protection. The matte back provides great grip and it is finished off with detailing on the outer side, giving it a handsome look. The single layer means that Vault stays slim in your pockets and bags, while protecting your shiny Note 10 from scratches and more.