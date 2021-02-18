Huawei is set to announce its third foldable smartphone at an event in China next week. Ahead of the launch event, the company today posted a new teaser on Weibo, hinting at an inward-folding design that looks similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The latest teaser shows the Mate X2 from the side, with the screen opened at an angle. Aside from giving us a peek at the phone's hinge, however, the latest teaser doesn't reveal any key specs or features of the Mate X2. So far, Huawei has only confirmed that the foldable will be powered by a 5nm Kirin 9000 chipset.

An alleged render of the phone had surfaced earlier this month, revealing a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout on the outer display for dual selfie cameras. The phone's main screen, however, won't include any hole-punch cutout.