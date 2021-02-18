What you need to know
- Huawei has released a new teaser showing off the design of its next foldable phone.
- Unlike the company's previous foldables, the Mate X2 will feature an inward-folding screen.
- The Mate X2 is set to debut in China on February 22.
Huawei is set to announce its third foldable smartphone at an event in China next week. Ahead of the launch event, the company today posted a new teaser on Weibo, hinting at an inward-folding design that looks similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2.
The latest teaser shows the Mate X2 from the side, with the screen opened at an angle. Aside from giving us a peek at the phone's hinge, however, the latest teaser doesn't reveal any key specs or features of the Mate X2. So far, Huawei has only confirmed that the foldable will be powered by a 5nm Kirin 9000 chipset.
An alleged render of the phone had surfaced earlier this month, revealing a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout on the outer display for dual selfie cameras. The phone's main screen, however, won't include any hole-punch cutout.
According to Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the Mate X2 will have an 8.01-inch main display and a 6.45-inch outer display. It will come equipped with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP main sensor and 10x hybrid optical zoom. Keeping the lights on will be a 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging speeds. As you would expect from a premium Android device in 2021, the Mate X2 will have 5G support as well.
Since Huawei's situation isn't expected to get any better with the Biden administration, it remains unclear if the phone will be sold in markets outside China.
Review: The Fossil Gen 5 LTE is a fine Wear OS watch that feels outdated
The Fossil Gen 5 LTE is a fine Wear OS smartwatch that marries the company's best hardware generation with the benefits of cellular connectivity but is that enough to stand out against the latest smartwatches?
Tired of seeing ads on your Samsung phone? Here's how to get rid of them
Samsung's Android phones are amazing — except for how they're riddled with advertisements. Here's how to stop those annoying ads from showing up on your Samsung handset.
In Death: Unchained Season 2 update adds a heavenly number of unlockables
In Death: Unchained just got its Season 2 update for the Oculus Quest and features a ton of new content, unlockables, and even better graphics on the Oculus Quest 2!
Grab one of these Huawei P40 Pro cases to keep your phone looking amazing
Did you just pick up the new Huawei P40 Pro, but aren't sure how you want to keep it safe from when "life" happens? We've rounded up the best cases and there's an option available for just about everyone.