The Squatty Potty is one of those products that you didn't know you needed until you start using one. The bathroom toilet stool helps you maintain the ideal squatting posture when you're on the throne, allowing you to finish your business faster and easier. That alone makes the product worthy of consideration, and for Cyber Monday it is picking up an attractive 20% discount, bringing the price down to just $20.
This is the real deal
Squatty Potty 7-inch Bathroom Stool
The only poop stool you should consider picking up is getting an attractive discount for Cyber Monday. The Squatty Potty helps you align your posture so you can get done with your business faster and easier.
$20
$25 $5 off
The Squatty Potty is designed to elevate your legs when you're on the toilet, and in doing so it aligns your colon, ensuring you go faster. The posture also assists with hemorrhoids and other conditions, and the 7-inch version listed above is the ideal option if you haven't used a bathroom stool before.
