BioWare has announced that the Mass Effect Legendary Edition trilogy remaster will be launching on May 14, 2021 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. But not to worry, it can still be played on PS5 , Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S through backward compatibility. In fact it's enhanced for these consoles to support 4K resolution, HDR, and 60FPS.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition features improved textures, redone character models, updated UI, and much more. FemShep's iconic look from Mass Effect 3 has also been carried over to the first two games in the series. Mass Effect's website showcases some of these changes in action so you can see how much it differs from the originals, and the remaster looks absolutely gorgeous.

Though it will include over 40 DLC packs, including its most major expansions, this remaster will not include the series' multiplayer, which was introduced in Mass Effect 3.

BioWare is also offering a $150 Legendary Cache Collector's Edition of the game that includes a replica wearable N7 helmet with LED light effects, steel case, art print and enamel spinner pin, N7 acceptance letter, and full-color box. The one thing missing? The game itself. This Legendary Cache does not include Mass Effect Legendary Edition.