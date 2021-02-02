What you need to know
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition is set to release on May 14, 2021. BioWare has released a new trailer to mark the occasion.
- The game is releasing for last-gen consoles like Xbox One and PS4 but will be enhanced on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S through backward compatibility.
- It's $150 Legendary Collector's Edition does not come with the game, because of course it doesn't.
BioWare has announced that the Mass Effect Legendary Edition trilogy remaster will be launching on May 14, 2021 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. But not to worry, it can still be played on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S through backward compatibility. In fact it's enhanced for these consoles to support 4K resolution, HDR, and 60FPS.
Mass Effect Legendary Edition features improved textures, redone character models, updated UI, and much more. FemShep's iconic look from Mass Effect 3 has also been carried over to the first two games in the series. Mass Effect's website showcases some of these changes in action so you can see how much it differs from the originals, and the remaster looks absolutely gorgeous.
Though it will include over 40 DLC packs, including its most major expansions, this remaster will not include the series' multiplayer, which was introduced in Mass Effect 3.
BioWare is also offering a $150 Legendary Cache Collector's Edition of the game that includes a replica wearable N7 helmet with LED light effects, steel case, art print and enamel spinner pin, N7 acceptance letter, and full-color box. The one thing missing? The game itself. This Legendary Cache does not include Mass Effect Legendary Edition.
Remastered
Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Stop the Reapers once and for all
Mass Effect Legendary Edition is coming to consoles and PC on May 14. Relive the Shepard's journey as they save the galaxy from the Reapers. These games were considered some of the best at their time and still are, with a story that will surely hold up for years to come.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Control looks amazing on PS5, but the game needs more DualSense
Control Ultimate Edition is a gorgeous technical showcase on PS5, but the DualSense support it was given is pretty minimal. If anything, it's just a taste at what Remedy can pull off in the future.
How's your Galaxy S21 battery life so far?
The Galaxy S21 family has landed, but now a big question remains — how's the battery life? Here's what our AC forum members are reporting so far!
Review: The FlexiSpot EN1 adjustable standing desk helps me get a leg up
It's been said that sitting is the new smoking. I don't smoke and I don't intend to make my body feel worse because of sitting. When working from home became my new normal, I wanted a way to be able to move around while still getting work done. The FlexiSpot EN1 adjustable standing desk has the look and features to help accomplish that goal.
Get the best sound for your new PS5 with these great wireless headsets
The PlayStation 5 is out now, and for those lucky enough to have gotten the console, a great headset can be a major accessory to add to your gaming experience. Here are our favorite options for the best PS5 headsets.