What you need to know
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is a remastered package of the first three Mass Effect games.
- It includes all DLC, with improved textures, resolution and framerates.
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is set to release for consoles and PC at some point in 2021.
For months, the internet has been ablaze with the rumors of the Mass Effect trilogy being remastered for modern consoles and PC. The existence of this remaster collection was first leaked months ago thanks to Jeff Grubb at VentureBeat. Now, Electronic Arts and Bioware have officially announced Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition includes all three games and while it isn't a complete remake, the games now feature better textures and shaders alongside higher resolution and framerates. All the DLC packs are also included, even promo items, so you can experience every bit of side content the galaxy has to offer. The timing of the announcement is perfect as the Mass Effect community is celebrating N7 Day.
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is set to release for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, PS4 and PS5 in Spring 2021. BioWare also confirmed it is developing a new Mass Effect game.
