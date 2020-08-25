Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales shocked everyone when it was announced for the PS5 at the June showcase. Miles has become a beloved and popular character as of late thanks to the acclaim tInto the Spider-Verse received, and now he's receiving his very own game this holiday. We don't know too much about this next adventure just yet, but we'll be sure to keep you up to date when Insomniac reveals more.

What's the story so far?

Spider-Man: Miles Morales appears to pick up after the events of the first game and its DLC. With the Sinister Six defeated by Peter Parker, who managed to synthesize a cure for the virus plaguing Manhattan, he begins to train Miles after he reveals that he has acquired spider-like powers. This game picks up one year after the events of the first, and is set during the winter. According to Insomniac, a war has broken out between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army, and Miles' home of Harlem is right in the middle of it. Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gameplay

Insomniac hasn't revealed any proper gameplay, but we can assume it will be similar to its previous Spider-Man game that launched in 2018 for PS4. Fluid combat and traversal are to be expected, along with a wide array of gadgets at your disposal. Miles will be discovering new powers that set him apart from Peter. Is Spider-Man Miles Morales an expansion or standalone game?

Despite a Sony exec's comments to the contrary, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a standalone game. After some confusion, Insomniac confirmed this on Twitter. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next adventure in the Marvel's Spider-Man universe. We will reveal more about this standalone game at a future date. #MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/GOTAvNhUaF — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 12, 2020 Spider-Man: Miles Morales is similar in scope to that of Uncharted: Lost Legacy — a shorter game than normal but still a standalone experience. This was confirmed in a post on the PlayStation Blog. Will it tie into Into the Spider-Verse?

No. Though Insomniac and Sony haven't detailed too much in regards to its story, other than it being "all-new," there's no reason to assume it ties into Into the Spider-Verse in any way. Insomniac's Spider-Man for PS4 had its own original story that this one will follow, unrelated to Into the Spider-Verse. That said, given Insomniac's penchant for Easter eggs and such, there could be references to Spider-Verse and it's possible that some of the outfits from the film could make their way into the game as well. Will it come to PS4?

No. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is being built exclusively for PS5 and its ultra-fast solid-state drive (SSD), which allows near-instantaneous fast travel across New York City. In addition to near-instant loading, Spider-Man: Miles Morales will also support ray-tracing and 3D audio. Characters have been upgraded with 4D scans, improved skin shading, and spline-based hair to be as realistic and natural as possible. Sony also confirmed that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will support 4K 60FPS on PS5 in an optional performance mode. Spider-Man: Miles Morales Release date and preorders