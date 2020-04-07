What you need to know
- PlayStation Now is a subscription service that gives members access to several hundred PlayStation games on PS4 and PC.
- Many of these games can be downloaded directly to your PS4 while others can only be streamed.
- Marvel's Spider-Man, Just Cause 4, and The Golf Club 2019 are heading to PlayStation Now in April for a limited time.
PlayStation Now subscribers will have a few more games to play starting this month. Sony has announced that Marvel's Spider-Man, Just Cause 4, and The Golf Club 2019 are all joining the service. This will be the first time that Spider-Man is playable on PC.
The Golf Club 2019 seems to be joining the service indefinitely, but Spider-Man and Just Cause 4 will only be available for a limited time. Spider-Man is leaving PlayStation Now on July 7, 2020 while Just Cause 4 will be available on the service until October 6, 2020.
If you want to sign up for a PlayStation Now membership, you can start a 7-day free trial. Anyone who'd like to subscribe long term can do so for $10/month or $60 for an entire year. The service grants members access to over 800 PS2, PS3, and PS4 games in its rotating catalogue.
Stream your games
PlayStation Now (12 Month Subscription)
Gaming where you want.
PlayStation Now allows users to stream 800 different games to their PlayStation 4 or PC, a good portion of which can be downloaded directly to your console. With an ever-growing library, it's a great option if you don't want to purchase a bunch of games.
