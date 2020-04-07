PlayStation Now subscribers will have a few more games to play starting this month. Sony has announced that Marvel's Spider-Man, Just Cause 4, and The Golf Club 2019 are all joining the service. This will be the first time that Spider-Man is playable on PC.

The Golf Club 2019 seems to be joining the service indefinitely, but Spider-Man and Just Cause 4 will only be available for a limited time. Spider-Man is leaving PlayStation Now on July 7, 2020 while Just Cause 4 will be available on the service until October 6, 2020.

If you want to sign up for a PlayStation Now membership, you can start a 7-day free trial. Anyone who'd like to subscribe long term can do so for $10/month or $60 for an entire year. The service grants members access to over 800 PS2, PS3, and PS4 games in its rotating catalogue.