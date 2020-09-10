Marvel's Avengers is available to play and as players are making their way through the story and side missions, a fair few bugs and glitches are being noticed. We noted in our Marvel's Avengers review that the game was buggy at launch, and we're hoping that Crystal Dynamics will be on top of those fixes, but there are a lot of issues, which makes sense with a game that wants to do as much as this one does.
Current issues
These are some of the issues that the team is currently working on via the subreddit. Others are reported by players.
- Fabrication machine not distributing awards.
- "Interrogation Anxiety" mission can't be completed.
- "House Call" mission can't be completed.
- Infrequent infinite loading screens.
- Community challenges not updating in real-time.
- Credits sometimes don't appear.
- Previewing skins can freeze the game.
- Characters freeze and can't move until being hit.
Issues we've had
- Infinite loading screens along with some generally slow loading.
- Issue with fabrication machine mentioned above.
- Game needs to be rebooted following crashed loading screens.
- Textures don't load in immediately.
- Some enemies appear invisible during combat.
- Audio cues don't load in.
Fixed issues
- Character duplication and swaps during late-game Golden Gate Bridge sequence.
Following V1.0 build 12.11 on PC
- Fixed issue where unlocked outfits would go back to being unlocked.
- Fixed bug where players would fall out of world when entering the Avengers Initiative (the multiplayer portion).
Following V1.2.5 for PlayStation and Xbox
- Fixed infinite loading screen.
- Addressed some instances of a partially loaded Helicarrier that caused characters to fall out of the world.
- Campaign Mission outfits no longer disappear from inventory.
- Marketplace and Challenge Card outfits shouldn't appear temporarily locked.
- UI improvements and other optimizations.
Are there any bugs or problems you've encountered while playing? Sound off in the comments below.
Save the planet
Marvel's Avengers
An ever-expanding online game
After a horrific event leaves San Francisco in ruins, the Avengers have been disbanded. However, an even bigger evil threatens the planet five years later, and it's up to you to assemble the crew and save the world once again. Play on PS4, then get a free upgrade when you play on PS5.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Best of IFA 2020
IFA 2020 didn't happen in person for most of us, but that didn't prevent companies from announcing some great products.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets Galaxy Watch 3 features with new update
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 has started receiving a big update with some of the Galaxy Watch 3's best features.
Android 11 (Go edition) goes official with speed and privacy improvements
Android 11 (Go edition) promises to bring significant performance improvements to low-end devices. It also adds several new features, such as one-time permissions and gesture-based navigation.
Kids old enough to start playing games? Why not check out these titles.
If you're looking for some games to either play with the family or trust your kids to play on their own, you've come to the right place! Check out these awesome titles!