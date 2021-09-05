Marvel Future Revolution is a surprisingly feature-rich open-world RPG that stars the luminaries of the Marvel universe. Players can select from a group of famous superheroes and take on a number of the biggest villains to protect multiple worlds that have converged. It's got a very forgiving learning curve, so most parts of the game should be easy to understand. That said, there are a few things you should know if you're just starting — things I wish I'd known when I began playing the game. So here are some helpful tips to remember when you're starting the game for the first time. Dodge, dodge, dodge some more

The dodge button is a relatively small one underneath the attacks, but it's an essential one, and you should get cozy with it as quickly as you can. Most heroes can tank attacks fairly well in the early stages of the game, so it's very easy to forget how to dodge. I recommend you should practice using it even when you're fighting relatively easy enemies. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more In a similar tip, if you have the option to make your character fly, I recommend doing that as often as possible. It's not only a faster mode of getting around the map; it's just more fun. If you're playing Spider-Man, you might need to practice doing some web swings as it takes some getting used to, especially since you can't use a good mobile controller with the game. Equip all equipables

There are multiple kinds of equipable items in Future Revolution, including costume pieces, Omega cards, and battle badges. They sound confusing, but they all basically do that same thing: buff your various stats. You'll only get a few to start with but equip them as soon as you do, as they all have noticeable benefits. As you get more, you'll get better versions of each piece of equipment. Luckily, the game has this little headache-saving feature where it'll indicate with an (admittedly hard to see) red dot when one of your battle badges can be swapped out for a better one. I don't think this is the case with Omega cards, but it'll still help you keep track of whether you're due for some new equipment. Do the story missions first

The main story mission and the side content can provide you with a ton of resources that begin to get scarcer the higher level you are. Or, to be more specific, your leveling abilities require more resources, and the number of resources in the game doesn't scale to match. So do you the PvE main missions, side missions, and collectible missions before you try to leap into the PvP. Spend the resources to level up skills, but don't blow them entirely, as you'll need more of them the more you level up. If you do, the later missions of the game can be a grind. It's also helpful for leveling up the characters, which gets you even more bonuses. Level up all of your characters

If you have one favorite character and they're the lead hero in your squad, it's very easy to sink all of your time into that particular hero and neglect everyone else on the team. However, your Squad Rank, the collective level of everyone on the team, offers bonuses to everyone. It's just helpful to switch out and play your other characters sometimes. This is also why it's important to pick characters you play well with, as you can't remove characters once they're on your squad (at least, not without spending some real money). Even if you like Storm, she's not going to do you any good if you never play her and level her up. It's best to pick the characters you enjoy playing -- because you should be playing all of them as often as possible. Switch servers if you don't like the characters

Marvel Future Revolution has 8 characters and only 4 starting slots. While the prologue mission is designed to get players familiar with all of the characters so that they can make an educated decision for who to add to their squad, it's possible to stack your squad with characters whose skills you don't enjoy. You can't actually remove characters from your squad, so if you want to start with a fresh squad, jump onto another server, and you can start over. To do that, restart the game and you'll be booted to the server screen. Find another server that's in your region and tap on it, and you'll be put through the opening mission again, and you can set up an entirely new squad. It's helpful if you just need to start over. Do you have any other tips for new players of Marvel Future Revolution? Let us know in the comments. Marvel Future Revolution is now available on Android and iOS.