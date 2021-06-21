Everybody knows that Prime Day is the time to score the best deals on Amazon devices like Echo smart speakers and Fire TVs, but there is one Alexa device you may have forgotten about and which just might be the most interesting of them all — the Echo Frames (2nd Gen).
The category of smart glasses is a relatively new one when it comes to wearable tech. And yet, it's quickly growing with entries by the likes of Bose, Oakley, Razer, and Fauna. We've tested and reviewed many of these devices, but for my money, the best smart glasses to date come from Amazon. Not only does Amazon offer a superior voice assistant experience to the competition, but its frames are more comfortable, (arguably) more stylish, but during Prime Day, they're more affordable.
Amazon Echo Frames (2nd Gen) Classic Black
The second-generation Echo Frames are a great way to gain hands-free Alexa access on the go. They're stylish and comfortable and sport much-improved battery life and battery management over the first generation. If you prefer using Google Assistant or Siri, you still have that option at a tap.
With so many other great Alexa devices, you may be thinking to yourself, "Why would I want a pair of smart glasses?" It's OK. I used to think that too. That is until I started using them regularly. You see, I've now had the opportunity to test both generations of Echo Frames, and I am here to tell you — these things are amazing.
I'm someone who spends the majority of the day sitting at a desk in my home office and staring at the computer. I'm also middle-aged, so of course, my eyesight isn't what it used to be, and thus I'm a dedicated glasses-wearer. Coming from that perspective, I, too, was skeptical that the Echo Frames would be the right fit for me, but I was pleasantly surprised. Not only do they not look... weird... to others while on my face, but they are extremely comfortable to wear for long periods of time. The hinges flex just right, and the glasses themselves don't slip off my nose at all.
When it comes to the "smart" functions, they do just enough to justify their existence without being distracting. Through the Alexa app, you can set notification preferences to only let VIP communications through, and you can even listen to music or podcasts while you work while still being able to hear the outside world around you. This is particularly useful when outside walking the dog when you don't want to get hit by that quiet hybrid car pulling up behind you.
If you're someone who doesn't need corrective lenses, you don't have to miss out on the Alexa experience. Amazon now makes two versions with sunglass lenses and even one pair with blue light-filtering lenses for people with normal vision who spend a lot of time in front of screens (looking at you gamers).
Amazon Echo Frames (2nd Gen) Classic Black with Polarized Blue Mirror Sunglass Lenses
When I first reviewed the Echo Frames, one of my major complaints was that they weren't useful without swapping out the lenses. But with built-in, polarized sunglasses, these can be your go-to smart glasses for when you're on the go.
