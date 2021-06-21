Everybody knows that Prime Day is the time to score the best deals on Amazon devices like Echo smart speakers and Fire TVs, but there is one Alexa device you may have forgotten about and which just might be the most interesting of them all — the Echo Frames (2nd Gen). The category of smart glasses is a relatively new one when it comes to wearable tech. And yet, it's quickly growing with entries by the likes of Bose, Oakley, Razer, and Fauna. We've tested and reviewed many of these devices, but for my money, the best smart glasses to date come from Amazon. Not only does Amazon offer a superior voice assistant experience to the competition, but its frames are more comfortable, (arguably) more stylish, but during Prime Day, they're more affordable.

Amazon Echo Frames (2nd Gen) Classic Black | $75 off at Amazon The second-generation Echo Frames are a great way to gain hands-free Alexa access on the go. They're stylish and comfortable and sport much-improved battery life and battery management over the first generation. If you prefer using Google Assistant or Siri, you still have that option at a tap. $175 at Amazon