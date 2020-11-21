As the year nears its end, rumors of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are beginning to ramp up. Recent CAD renders revealed some details of the OnePlus 9, with a design that shares elements from the OnePlus 8T and Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 series smartphones. A triple camera setup was shown protruding from the rear, but details of those cameras remained elusive. Now we may have an idea of what those cameras are packing.

According to a report from 91mobiles, the OnePlus 9 could feature a 48MP main sensor that would achieve a 12MP output. The source claims that the sensor could be Sony's IMX689 which is also featured on the OnePlus 8 Pro, but it's unclear at this moment. Additionally, the second camera is tipped to be an ultra-wide sensor with a 48MP resolution, similar to the 8 Pro and a sizeable upgrade from the 16MP unit found on the 8T.

Source: 91mobiles

91mobiles managed to acquire a live image of the camera module, which seems to hint at a green color variant for the OnePlus 9.

The rumored details of the OnePlus 9 were given some credence when OnePlus tipster Max J tweeted that the reports from 91mobiles appear accurate, retracting on his previous criticisms. Details related to the third sensor are unknown, but it's likely to be some sort of auxiliary unit like a depth sensor or monochrome that's found on many of OnePlus's smartphones.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are expected to launch in March of 2021. While the base model is rumored to have a flat display, recent leaks of the 9 Pro claim that the premium model will likely stick to a curved one with an additional camera sensor at the rear. We should expect both to feature Qualcomm's soon-to-be-announced Snapdragon 875 5G chip, along with Warp Charge 65.