There's some good stuff in this week's Stadia Community blog. My favorite types of Stadia Pro games are the ones that no one expected to be free. This week, just before Little Nightmares 2 released, Google announced the anticipated stealth horror title would be included at no extra charge for all Stadia Pro subscribers. That's great news! In their Little Nightmares 2 review, our friends at Windows Central called it a "masterpiece." I haven't played it yet, but I'm definitely eager to dive in with my eyes partially closed. From the looks of it this could be one of the best Stadia games.

Pikuniku is about as different of a game as you could get. It's a puzzle game with an adorable presentation, but hints at something "sinister" going on behind the scenes. It's published by Devolver Digital, which all but confirms not all will be as it seems. You can pick that one up for $10.39 right now, or $12.99 regularly once the launch sale is over.

Additionally, if you missed the news, Crayta is now free for everyone to play on Stadia even if you don't have a Pro subscription. This makes it the perfect response to Roblox and Minecraft and will be a great platform to show off what Stadia can do for new users across all devices.

Rounding out this week's list of news the new Season of the Chosen event is live in Destiny 2, which you can grab for 1,000 silver in the in-game store, Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle is getting its new Year of the Ox expansion for $4.99, and there are big discounts on all 2K titles like Borderlands 3 and every Assassin's Creed game. But if you get Ubisoft+ for $15/mo you'd already have every Ubisoft title included.