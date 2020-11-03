In Cyberpunk 2077 , while players will be walking and running through the corners and nightclubs of Night City, there's also tons of different vehicles that players can use to get around. Not all rides are made equal however and there's some different types that all have advantages and disadvantages. Here's a list of known vehicles and vehicle types in Cyberpunk 2077.

With manufacturers like Archer, Makigai and Thorton, Economy vehicles aren't built to be impressive. They're cheap clunkers that'll get you from point A to point B without burning a hole in your digital wallet.

Designed by Chevillon and Villefort, Executive cars are luxury rides with comfortable interiors and a sleek finish. Hope you've got plenty of cash!

Built by Kaukaz and Militech, Heavy Duty vehicles are titanic beasts with near-armor plating and powerful engines. They might not impress in style but they can take punishment and keep on going.

With designers like Mizutani and Quadra, Sport cars have extremely charged engines and are highly customizable. Whether you need something for roads in the Badlands or to show off in Night City, you'll be covered.

Herrera and Rayfield turn out Hypercars, which feature top-of-the-line armor plating and high-tech features not found anywhere else. They're extraordinarily expensive though.

Dark future and sweet rides

No matter which vehicles you choose to acquire, there's plenty of options for evading the long list of gangs in Cyberpunk 2077. It'll be interesting to see just how far car customization goes and just how many vehicles players can own at one time.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10, 2020 for Xbox One, PS4, PC and Stadia. A next-generation upgrade is coming on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 at some point in 2021.