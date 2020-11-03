In Cyberpunk 2077, while players will be walking and running through the corners and nightclubs of Night City, there's also tons of different vehicles that players can use to get around. Not all rides are made equal however and there's some different types that all have advantages and disadvantages. Here's a list of known vehicles and vehicle types in Cyberpunk 2077.
Cyberpunk 2077 List of vehicle types
Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles Economy
With manufacturers like Archer, Makigai and Thorton, Economy vehicles aren't built to be impressive. They're cheap clunkers that'll get you from point A to point B without burning a hole in your digital wallet.
Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles Executive
Designed by Chevillon and Villefort, Executive cars are luxury rides with comfortable interiors and a sleek finish. Hope you've got plenty of cash!
Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles Heavy Duty
Built by Kaukaz and Militech, Heavy Duty vehicles are titanic beasts with near-armor plating and powerful engines. They might not impress in style but they can take punishment and keep on going.
Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles Sport
With designers like Mizutani and Quadra, Sport cars have extremely charged engines and are highly customizable. Whether you need something for roads in the Badlands or to show off in Night City, you'll be covered.
Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles Hypercars
Herrera and Rayfield turn out Hypercars, which feature top-of-the-line armor plating and high-tech features not found anywhere else. They're extraordinarily expensive though.
Dark future and sweet rides
No matter which vehicles you choose to acquire, there's plenty of options for evading the long list of gangs in Cyberpunk 2077. It'll be interesting to see just how far car customization goes and just how many vehicles players can own at one time.
Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10, 2020 for Xbox One, PS4, PC and Stadia. A next-generation upgrade is coming on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 at some point in 2021.
Night City
Cyberpunk 2077
There's a city to burn
Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest project from CD Projekt Red, the developers behind the Witcher 3. To follow up the game that defined a generation of gaming, Cyberpunk 2077 needed to be huge, ambitious, and captivating. Every indication says that CD Projekt Red is poised to repeat history with their sci-fi, open-world RPG adventure that allows you to choose.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Have you gotten the November 2020 security patch?
The November 2020 security patch is now rolling out to an Android phone near you. Have you gotten it yet?
Review: Garmin Vivofit Jr. 3 is a kids fitness watch with room to improve
Some kids always seem to be moving and physically active, while other kids need a little encouragement to get going. That's what the Vivofit Jr 3 tries to do for both types of children by allowing for tracking and incentivizing them to be more active. How does it fare in those goals? Let's see.
If you want Android TV, a television with it built-in is the way to go
NVIDIA's Shield TV is one of the most popular ways of getting Android TV inside your home, but before you pick one up, here's what you should also consider a television with the OS built right in.
Spider-Man, Assassin's Creed, and more release for PS4 & PS5 in November
The holiday season is almost here, and with it comes even bigger gaming releases. Here are some great games hitting the PS4 this month.