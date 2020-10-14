With the upcoming new console generation, many games are being released on both PS4 and PS5. For those games that allow players to upgrade, free or paid, the save transfer situation for PlayStation is looking a little more complicated than we anticipated. While some titles allow players to carry over their progress, others such as Maneater and Yakuza: Like a Dragon do not. Mercifully, many of the best PS5 launch games support tranferring your progress.
Below, we've compiled a list of games that support save transfers from PS4 to PS5 that we're absolutely certain of. To be very clear, the list of games is almost certainly longer than what we have here, we're just only listing games with explicit confirmation and we'll update this list whenever new information becomes available. All PS5 backward compatible games will allow you to transfer your save files.
|Game
|Free upgrade
|Upgrade release date
|Resolution
|Framerate
|Borderlands 3
|Yes
|November 12, 2020
|4K
|60 FPS
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|No
|November 13, 2020
|4K
|120 FPS
|Destiny 2
|Yes
|November 12, 2020
|4K
|60 FPS
|For Honor
|Yes
|December 2020
|4K
|60 FPS
|Fortnite
|Yes
|November 12, 2020
|-
|-
|Marvel's Avengers
|Yes
|November 12, 2020
|4K
|60 FPS
|Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Yes
|November 12, 2020
|4K
|60 FPS
|Rainbow Six Siege
|Yes
|Yes
|4K
|120 FPS
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|Yes
|November 12, 2020
|-
|-
Growing list
This list is sure to grow as more and more publishers confirm their plans. The PS5 is set to release on November 12 in a handful of countries, with a global release on November 19. Preorders are open but grabbing a console may be difficult.
