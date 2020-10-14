Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales September 2020Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

With the upcoming new console generation, many games are being released on both PS4 and PS5. For those games that allow players to upgrade, free or paid, the save transfer situation for PlayStation is looking a little more complicated than we anticipated. While some titles allow players to carry over their progress, others such as Maneater and Yakuza: Like a Dragon do not. Mercifully, many of the best PS5 launch games support tranferring your progress.

Below, we've compiled a list of games that support save transfers from PS4 to PS5 that we're absolutely certain of. To be very clear, the list of games is almost certainly longer than what we have here, we're just only listing games with explicit confirmation and we'll update this list whenever new information becomes available. All PS5 backward compatible games will allow you to transfer your save files.

Game Free upgrade Upgrade release date Resolution Framerate
Borderlands 3 Yes November 12, 2020 4K 60 FPS
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War No November 13, 2020 4K 120 FPS
Destiny 2 Yes November 12, 2020 4K 60 FPS
For Honor Yes December 2020 4K 60 FPS
Fortnite Yes November 12, 2020 - -
Marvel's Avengers Yes November 12, 2020 4K 60 FPS
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Yes November 12, 2020 4K 60 FPS
Rainbow Six Siege Yes Yes 4K 120 FPS
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Yes November 12, 2020 - -

Growing list

This list is sure to grow as more and more publishers confirm their plans. The PS5 is set to release on November 12 in a handful of countries, with a global release on November 19. Preorders are open but grabbing a console may be difficult.

