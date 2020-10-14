With the upcoming new console generation, many games are being released on both PS4 and PS5. For those games that allow players to upgrade, free or paid, the save transfer situation for PlayStation is looking a little more complicated than we anticipated. While some titles allow players to carry over their progress, others such as Maneater and Yakuza: Like a Dragon do not. Mercifully, many of the best PS5 launch games support tranferring your progress.

Below, we've compiled a list of games that support save transfers from PS4 to PS5 that we're absolutely certain of. To be very clear, the list of games is almost certainly longer than what we have here, we're just only listing games with explicit confirmation and we'll update this list whenever new information becomes available. All PS5 backward compatible games will allow you to transfer your save files.