PlayStation has finished beta testing cross-play and it is now open to any developers who are interested in using it. Since some games have cross-play with all versions and others only support play between certain platforms, it can get a bit confusing trying to keep things straight. As a result, we've compiled a list of every game on PlayStation 4 (or PlayStation VR) that support cross-play with at least one other platform. Naturally, this list will continue to be updated as more and more games get cross-play support on PlayStation 4.

Winner winner: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Staff Pick

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds helped to define the battle royale genre on console, so being able to play it across consoles is pretty awesome.

$28 at Amazon

Next level combat: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Developed by Infinity Ward, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare takes the concept of modern combat and reapplies it, with familiar characters in unfamiliar situations.

$60 at Amazon

Soccer cars!: Rocket League

Rocket League started as a game that was free to grab through PlayStation Plus and is now played by over 40 million people, who can all play together across platforms.

$18 at Amazon

An Epic royale: Fortnite

Fortnite is, simply put, one of the biggest games ever. It has over 125 million players across multiple platforms who can all play together.

Free at PlayStation Store

Incredible MMO: Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn is the starting point of a huge MMO for Final Fantasy fans and newcomers alike. Gamers on PlayStation 4 and PC can play together.

$41 at Amazon

Behemoth hunter: Dauntless

The first game from Phoenix Labs, Dauntless is a free-to-play title that is all about getting a squad together and hunting down massive monsters known as Behemoths, with full cross-play between all versions of the game.

Free at PlayStation Store

Every PlayStation 4 game that supports cross-play

You can check out the full list of games currently supporting cross-play on PlayStation 4 below.

Game PC Xbox One Nintendo Switch Mobile
Boundless Yes N/A N/A N/A
Brawlhalla Yes Yes Yes N/A
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Yes Yes N/A N/A
Dauntless Yes Yes Yes N/A
DC Universe Online Yes N/A N/A N/A
Disc Jam Yes N/A No N/A
Dragon Quest Builders 2 N/A N/A Yes N/A
Dragon Quest X Yes N/A Yes Yes
Eagle Flight Yes N/A N/A N/A
Eve: Valkyrie Yes N/A N/A N/A
Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Yes N/A N/A N/A
Fortnite Yes Yes Yes Yes
Paladins Yes Yes Yes N/A
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds No Yes N/A N/A
Realm Royale Yes Yes Yes N/A
Rocket League Yes Yes Yes N/A
Smite Yes Yes Yes N/A
Star Trek: Bridge Crew Yes N/A N/A N/A
Street Fighter V Yes N/A N/A N/A
Ultimate Chicken Horse Yes No Yes N/A
War Thunder Yes No N/A N/A
Werewolves Within Yes N/A N/A N/A

Bringing everyone together

A major title like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launching with cross-play is a huge sign that this kind of support is here to stay. This list may still be small but as it continues to grow and the next generation of console gaming arrives, it'll be interesting to see just how many publishers and developers jump on board with cross-play.

In the meanwhile, it may take time for different studios to begin supporting cross-play. If there's a game that you'd like to see support this functionality, it's probably worth your time to send (polite) feedback requesting the feature. It might not be possible, depending on the way certain games are set up but you never know.

Load up

PlayStation Store Gift Card

Easy to stock up

PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.