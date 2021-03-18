Ahead of today's Square Enix Presents showcase, we got our first look at the new Life is Strange game coming to PS5 and being developed by Deck Nine, the studio that worked on Before the Storm. Thanks to a listing that went up early on GameInformer, we know that this game is titled Life is Strange: True Colors, it stars an unknown protagonist. The game's Twitter account has been teasing this announcement for a few days now, only revealing at the time that it'd feature a new cast, story, and power.

The original Life is Strange is widely regarded as one of the best episodic adventures ever made, partly because of its main characters, Max and Chloe. If True Colors wants to give it a run for its money and possibly become one of the best PS5 games, it'll need to create a compelling cast of characters that people fall in love with. This new title may also just be one game, not an episodic story.

Though it isn't being developed by Dontnod, which led development on Life is Strange and Life is Strange 2, Deck Nine did a commendable job on Before the Storm. Though it wasn't as critically acclaimed, it did let the studio get its feet wet with the franchise, so to speak.

Life is Strange: True Colors is expected to release on September 10 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Stadia and PC.