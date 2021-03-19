A report published by Yonhap News last month claimed that LG was scrapping its Rollable phone project. However, the report was 'firmly denied' by LG, and the company made it clear that no such decision had been finalized. The LG Rollable has now made an appearance on the Bluetooth SIG website , which suggests the phone will indeed be available to purchase sometime later this year (via MySmartPrice ).

The listing for the LG Rollable reveals the phone will carry the model number LM-R910N and support Bluetooth 5.2. Aside from these details, no other specs have been revealed by the listing. Since the phone supports the latest Bluetooth version, it is likely to be powered by a recent Snapdragon 800- or 700-series chipset from Qualcomm. The LG Wing, which is the first Project Explorer phone, is powered by a Snapdragon 765G.

What also remains to be seen is if the LG will be the first company to launch a rollable phone. OPPO already showcased its rollable phone concept earlier this year, and a few other companies are also rumored to be working on rollable phones to lure consumers away from Samsung's best foldable phones.

While the LG Rollable is now one step closer to launch, doubts still remain over the future of LG's smartphone business. The Korea Times recently reported that LG is now looking for a new buyer for its smartphone business after talks with Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup broke down.