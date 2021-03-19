What you need to know
- LG's Rollable phone has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website.
- The listing suggests the LG hasn't given up on its second Project Explorer device just yet.
- Unsurprisingly, the Bluetooth SIG listing doesn't reveal any key specs of the device.
A report published by Yonhap News last month claimed that LG was scrapping its Rollable phone project. However, the report was 'firmly denied' by LG, and the company made it clear that no such decision had been finalized. The LG Rollable has now made an appearance on the Bluetooth SIG website, which suggests the phone will indeed be available to purchase sometime later this year (via MySmartPrice).
The listing for the LG Rollable reveals the phone will carry the model number LM-R910N and support Bluetooth 5.2. Aside from these details, no other specs have been revealed by the listing. Since the phone supports the latest Bluetooth version, it is likely to be powered by a recent Snapdragon 800- or 700-series chipset from Qualcomm. The LG Wing, which is the first Project Explorer phone, is powered by a Snapdragon 765G.
What also remains to be seen is if the LG will be the first company to launch a rollable phone. OPPO already showcased its rollable phone concept earlier this year, and a few other companies are also rumored to be working on rollable phones to lure consumers away from Samsung's best foldable phones.
While the LG Rollable is now one step closer to launch, doubts still remain over the future of LG's smartphone business. The Korea Times recently reported that LG is now looking for a new buyer for its smartphone business after talks with Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup broke down.
Movies to watch ahead of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
In addition to being the digital hub for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney Plus offers a variety of MCU-adjacent superhero films. Here's a roundup of films you might want to watch ahead of the platform's new Marvel series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
How to install the Android 12 Beta on your phone right now
The Android 12 Developer Preview is here, and there are a lot of new features to check out.
Beat Saber OST 4 celebrates 4 million sales with 4 new free songs
The latest Beat Saber update is adding four new songs from the community's favorite artists: Jaroslav Beck, Camellia, Boom Kitty, Jakub Tirco, and Waylon Reavis. Available now for free!
The LG Velvet is stunningly gorgeous, so get a case to keep it that way
It can be tough to find a great case for a new phone, especially one with a unique and wonderful design like the LG Velvet. But thankfully, there are a lot of solid choices out there and these are our favorites to keep your LG Velvet safe from when life happens.