After years of mostly being content with spitting out one midrange phone after another — even if they are consistently ranked as the best of the bunch — LG is finally turning its eyes back to the flagship segment. And it hopes to do so with a bang, a new design language and revamped specs included.

Having already shown some of the design of the phone, the company this week revealed the name of the phone it's pinning its hopes on: Velvet. The name, it says, "is intended to evoke images of lustrous smoothness and premium softness, two key characteristics of the new phone."

This will also mark a departure for the company's overall naming scheme for its phones, "moving away from alphanumerical designations in favor of familiar and expressive names."