5G flagship LG V50 5G, five cameras, and two screens (kind of). The LG V50 is an...interesting phone. It's LG's first 5G-capable smartphone, has a total of five cameras (two on the front, three on the back), and can be used with an accessory that adds an additional screen. All of that's neat, but if you're interested, you'll be paying a pretty penny. $1000 at Sprint

Expect the LG V60 to have two displays

Although we've yet to see a leaked render or hands-on image of the V60, a teaser from LG has given us an idea of what to expect from the phone's design. Specifically, it looks like the LG V60 will have two main displays. In the image above, we can see the outline of two screens that are likely connected by some sort of hinge that can be folded together. LG's "Dual, the Better" text also reiterates this idea. When the V60 is closed, there also appears to be a smaller third display on the front that'll show the time, date, and other important information. This idea lines up the most with Samsung's Galaxy Fold, but that phone has one large folding display on its inside with an outer display that has a fully-functioning Android interface. Based on what we've seen so far, it seems more likely that the V60 will have two separate displays that work on conjunction with one another — not unlike what we've previously seen with phones such as the ZTE Axon M. Then again, it's also possible that the V60 will just support an upgraded version of LG's Dual Screen attachment that it offered for the V50. Who knows at this point 🤷‍♂️. Flagship specs should be present

Similar to the V60's design, little is known about what sort of specs will be present on the phone. However, while we may not have specifics, it's safe to assume that the V60 will come equipped with the usual array of flagship goodies. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor will likely power the phone, along with at least 6GB of RAM. LG's phones also typically come with expandable storage and a 3.5mm headphone jack, but it remains to be seen if those will stick around considering the V60's potentially radical design. We can also look forward to multiple rear cameras, AMOLED screen technology, and LG's impressive BoomBox external speaker. LG will announce the phone on September 6

The LG V60 will be here before you know it. LG has confirmed that it's announcing the phone at the upcoming IFA 2019 trade show, meaning we don't have much longer to go before the device is made official. LG's press event during IFA takes place on Friday, September 6, and we'll be there to share all of the latest information about the phone as it's announced. You'll likely need to pay a lot for it LG's V-series smartphones have never been cheap, and with the V60, we aren't expecting that aspect to change in the slightest. For comparison's sake, the LG V50 costs a hefty $1000 through Sprint while an unlocked V40 (which was launched in October 2018) still carries a retail price of $950. That means we can expect the V60 to be either near or cross the $1000 threshold, especially if it ends up having a dual-screen design. Will the V60 make the V50 irrelevant?

Lastly, let's take a step back from all this talk about the V60 and remember that the V50 is still a relatively new phone. In fact, it just made its way to Verizon in late-June of this year. LG's playing a pretty aggressive game by announcing a successor to the V50 this early on, and depending on what the V60 brings to the table, could make the V50 irrelevant just months after it launched. Then again, we can't really say for sure until we know more about the V60. If the V60 does have a true dual-screen design and implements it well, it'll undoubtedly be a much more exciting and interesting phone. Then again, if it's essentially the same phone as the V50 but can be used with a fancier dual-screen accessory, the V50 will more than likely continue to exist just fine — especially if it receives price cuts following the V60's release.

