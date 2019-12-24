What you need to know
- LG V60 ThinQ will reportedly be unveiled at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in February.
- The V60 ThinQ is expected to offer 5G connectivity and will have a dual screen accessory similar to the V50 ThinQ and G8X ThinQ.
- Its second-screen accessory will come with an upgraded folding structure.
At the Mobile World Congress this year, LG unveiled the V50 ThinQ with 5G connectivity and a unique dual screen accessory. According to a new report from South Korea's Yonhap news agency, the successor to V50 ThinQ 5G will be introduced at the Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona in February.
As per the report, LG V60 ThinQ will come with a similar second screen accessory, which will offer a dual-screen experience to users. Unlike LG's current dual screen accessory, which uses a "free stop hinge" technology, the V60 ThinQ's dual screen accessory will reportedly have an upgraded folding structure. The "free stop hinge" technology makes it possible for the user to stop and hold the screen at any angle.
Sadly, however, the report does not include any information regarding the phone's tech specs. All we know for now is that the phone will include 5G support, just like its predecessor. We expect it to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, which was formally announced earlier this month.
While LG had launched the G8 ThinQ alongside the V50 ThinQ at the Mobile World Congress this year, it remains to be seen if a new G series flagship phone will also be unveiled alongside the V60 ThinQ in February. Since LG plans to increase its presence in the 5G market next year, it looks likely that the company's next G series phone will be 5G-enabled as well.
LG V50 ThinQ 5G
LG's V50 is a 5G-enabled flagship phone that comes with a 6.4-inch Quad HD OLED FullVision display and runs on a Snapdragon 855 processor. While it may not be as impressive as some of the other 5G smartphones currently on sale in the U.S., it isn't exactly a bad choice either. You get a total of five cameras, including two selfie cameras.
